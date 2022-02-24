Chicago carjackings: 9 victims reported in 2 South Side neighborhoods this month
CHICAGO - A series of carjackings were reported this February across the Chinatown and Armour Square neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side.
Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday, warning of carjackers who approach victims while they are in their vehicle or have just exited their car.
The carjacker then shows a handgun before driving off in the victim's vehicle.
The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:
- At 6:35 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue
- At 7:51 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue
- At 4:24 p.m. Feb 14 in the 200 block of West 24th Street
- At 7:30 p.m. Feb 14 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue
- At 12:35 p.m. Feb 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street
- At 11:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 400 block of West 23rd Place
- At 12:40 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue
- At 3 p.m. Feb 19 in the 200 block of West 24th Street
- At 3:38 p.m. Feb 19 in the 300 block of West 24th Street
Both neighborhoods have been slammed by carjackings in 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.