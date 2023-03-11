Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with 68th annual parade

Chicago’s 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off at Columbus and Balbo on Saturday.

This year’s theme was "Recognizing Workers' Rights" — and Gov. JB Pritzker was among the dignitaries.

The family-friendly event included several floats and high school marching bands. Participants also honored fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

Thousands of spectators also checked out the dyeing of the Chicago River. The annual tradition was created by the Plumbers Union Local 130 in1962. It attracts residents and tourists from all over.

In Wrigleyville, there was even more Irish pride and endless green beer.

"I started early, went to brunch, then we hit up a bar," one woman said.

Clark Street was packed with green and long lines of folks waiting to get inside clubs. Chicago police were on hand with increased patrols.

Revelers enjoyed a fun filled day.