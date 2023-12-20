Chicago man charged in shooting, attempted carjacking on South Side

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after shooting a man while trying to steal his vehicle in Grand Crossing over the summer.

Police say Deandre Milons, 18, was arrested on Tuesday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Milons allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 31-year-old man in the 7500 block of South Dorchester Avenue while trying to steal his car.

The carjacking turned shooting happened on July 10 at 10:24 p.m.

Milons was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and attempted vehicular hijacking.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.