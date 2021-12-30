Chicago chef turns two of his restaurants into free pop-up COVID testing sites

At his West Humboldt Park restaurant, Chef Quentin Love, has dedicated his life to making his community healthy.

He’s known for his free meal giveaways all year round. But now he’s offering free COVID testing.

"We know there are not a lot of testing facilities in this area so we decided to take some time and set aside a certain part of the restaurant and do COVID testing," said Love.

The pop-up clinics Thursday and Friday are located at his Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill at 3506 W. Chicago Avenue and inside Josephine’s restaurant on East 79th Street on the South Side.

"It's our responsibility as people who live in the community to take care of our own community. We can't wait for other people to do it. It's our responsibility," said Love.

The effort comes ahead of the Monday deadline, when people will need to begin presenting their vaccine cards to dine in Chicago and Cook County.

Love says at least 100 people showed up Thursday to receive a free COVID rapid test and a PCR test.

"Grandchildren have been bringing their grandparents in, so that's special when you see the senior citizens come and be able to be serviced," said Marissa Terry, who helped organize the event with COVID Centers of America.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

No appointment is necessary, and no insurance is required.

All Chicagoans are welcome if they bring a valid driver’s license or ID.