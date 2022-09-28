Chicago chefs unite for disaster relief fundraiser for Puerto Rico

Chicago’s culinary community is uniting to aid the citizens of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona. They’re asking the Chicago area to help.

Sample the cuisines from more than two dozen area restaurant chefs/owners for "Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico" on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture (NMPRAC) for an evening of food, music, cocktails and more to raise funds for World Central Kitchen (WCK) in its continuing efforts on the ground in Puerto Rico to help feed those impacted by the devastating storm. Proceeds from the event will help fund the disaster relief projects by WCK, which was founded by chef Jose Andres in 2010.

The event follows the group’s most recent local fundraiser "Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray," in September, which raised funds for the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia, as well as "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine," held in March.

"Working together with Chicago Chefs Cook and World Central Kitchen, Chicagoans have the power to magnify our impact and save lives in Puerto Rico," said Billy Ocasio, president and CEO of the museum. "Food brings people together, and with Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, some of the top chefs in Chicago are coming together to help feed our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters while they recover from the devastation of another hurricane."

Tickets, $150 per person, can be purchased at the door (3015 W. Division) or by visiting nmprac.org. Attire is casual.

Participating chefs include: