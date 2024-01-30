Chicago chemical spill sickens several, prompts evacuation of Physicians Immediate Care in Berwyn

A chemical spill in Chicago sent at least one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

Berwyn fire officials say three individuals arrived at the Physicians Immediate Care on Oak Park Avenue and Cermak Road covered in some type of mysterious substance, which was later identified as hydraulic fluid.

The trio could not speak English but apparently communicated that an explosion had taken place at a business on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department later confirmed it wasn't an explosion, but a leak from some kind of machinery. One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other three showed up at the Berwyn health clinic, reportedly taken there by their manager.

Inside the clinic, three additional people started feeling sick after being exposed to the hydraulic fluid. The Physicians Immediate Care was then evacuated.

The investigation is ongoing.