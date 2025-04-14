Chicago's cherry blossoms return to Jackson Park

The Brief Cherry blossoms have bloomed in Jackson Park, surrounding the Columbia Basin. The spring display is drawing visitors and excitement after weather in recent years wasn't cooperative. A viewing festival is set for April 26.



Cherry blossoms are making a vibrant return to Chicago’s Jackson Park this year, just in time for spring.

What we know:

The trees began blooming just a few days ago and are expected to last around two weeks.

With recent stretches of warm and sunny days, the 190 cherry blossom trees around the Columbia Basin—just south of the Museum of Science and Industry and east of Cornell Drive—are in full display.

Planted in 2013 to mark the 120th anniversary of the World’s Columbian Exposition, most of the trees are now a seasonal highlight on the South Side. On Monday, the park was full of families, friends and visitors stepping away from work or school to take in the pink and white blossoms.

Eric Rogers from the Jackson Park Advisory Council said the bloom is quickly becoming one of the park's most anticipated events.

"This is fast becoming one of the busiest moments of the year for the entire park," Rogers said. "These cherry trees first started becoming a bit of a phenomenon four years ago, but really the last two springs, the weather didn’t cooperate… so I think there is a lot of excitement about the fact that it looks like we are getting a good show this year."

What's next:

The Chicago Park District is hosting a Cherry Blossom Viewing Festival on April 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free and will include performances and origami folding, but it’s weather dependent—so those interested should keep an eye on the forecast.