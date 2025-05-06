Chicago chess program bridges generations with more than just moves

The Brief Mount Carmel High School students played chess with seniors at the Levy Center in a new intergenerational program. The initiative, led by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, promotes connection and life lessons across generations. Organizers say the program could expand to more community centers across Cook County.



You can learn a lot of life lessons playing chess.

But you can learn even more by listening to the person you're playing against. That's the goal of a new program pitting some of the Chicago area’s youngest chess players against some of its oldest. They’re calling it a battle of the ages.

What we know:

Members of the Mount Carmel High School chess team traveled to the Levy Senior Center on Chicago’s North Side on Tuesday, to play against people who could be their grandparents—or even great-grandparents.

Aaron Hyler is a Mount Carmel sophomore. Yemi Folami is a senior, as in a 75-year-old senior. She's learning to play chess. He's learning about life.

"I mean she's got some life skills. She's got some experience in life," said Hyler. "I don't have street smarts, so she's probably going to teach me street smarts. She comes from Nigeria, another country, so she has some wisdom in that."

Doctor Mikhail Korenman began teaching chess at the Cook County Jail ten years ago. Now, Sheriff Tom Dart is expanding the program outside the prison walls and into courthouses and community centers.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s chess program brought together both ends of the generational spectrum, one chess move at a time.

"We're not looking to make some new world champions here. We're looking for people to communicate through chess," said Dr. Korenman. "I'm sure the elderly people are learning from the younger. And the younger are getting some message from the older people. Lifetime stories."

Mount Carmel freshman Sergio Valdez was locked in a tight chess battle with 78-year-old Jim Veahy.

"It's amazing. We're playing chess today but we're also hearing life stories from each other, and I think that's really important," said Valdez. "Integrating the older generation into this younger generation. Learning from them. Because they have very valuable lessons you can take to your life."

"He's a nice young man," replied Veahy. "He's open to new experiences and that's cool at any age."

What's next:

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the program pitting high school students against seniors over a chess board could be expanded into other areas of Cook County.