Chicago child abduction alert: Girl, 9, last seen in Garfield Ridge

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl who was abducted by her mother.

Danna Gonzalez, 9, was last seen Tuesday in the 5800 block of South Nottingham Avenue in Garfield Ridge, according to a CPD child abduction alert.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and sparkly boots. She is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds with brown eyes and reddish brown hair.

Gonzalez is reportedly in the company of her mother, Lilia Aguirre Luna. Auirre Luna, 39, was last seen wearing a head wrap, an ivory cardigan, black leggings and long black boots.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.