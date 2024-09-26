Chicago Children’s Museum launches interactive aviation exhibit for kids

The Brief The Chicago Children’s Museum’s new "Aim High" exhibit encourages kids to explore aviation through interactive activities. The exhibit features the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the contributions of African Americans in aviation and space exploration. The exhibit opens on Saturday, Sept. 28, and runs until Jan. 20, 2025.



The Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier is inviting young visitors to explore the exciting world of aviation with their new exhibit, "Aim High."

The interactive display encourages children to engage with hands-on activities, from sitting in a cockpit to playing the role of a ground crew member guiding planes to a safe landing.

The exhibit also offers a deeper educational element by highlighting the Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneering group of African American military pilots who fought in World War II. Alongside learning about these important historical figures, kids can discover the broader impact African Americans have made in fields like aviation, astronomy, and space exploration.

"Everything at the Chicago Children’s Museum is about playful learning," said Noah Cruickshank, vice president of marketing and communications at the museum. "This is an opportunity for us to introduce concepts of aviation and STEAM, while also teaching kids about the history of the Tuskegee airmen and other African Americans who made incredible advances in aviation, in astronomy, and in going into space."

The exhibit, which runs from Sept. 28, 2024, to Jan. 20, 2025, includes fun, interactive features like a cockpit flight trainer, an airplane maze, and wearable wings. Kids can even build and launch their own rockets, giving them a playful introduction to the science of aerodynamics.