Chicago Chili’s greeter attacked after customers object to wait time, video shows

The Brief A 19-year-old greeter at a Chicago Chili’s was attacked by a group after they became upset over a 30-minute wait time and misinterpreted her standard farewell as sarcasm. Video shows members of the group returning to the restaurant and punching, kicking, and pulling the employee’s hair before fleeing the scene. The employee, bruised but determined, says she did nothing wrong and wants the attackers arrested; Chicago police are investigating, and Chili’s has not commented.



A restaurant greeter in Chicago was attacked last week, and the incident was caught on camera.

The 19-year-old employee said she was following company policy when a routine farewell turned violent. She was punched, kicked and had hair ripped from her scalp.

What we know:

The confrontation began inside a Chili’s restaurant at Marshfield Plaza in the 1700 block of West 119th Street. According to the greeter, identified only as Drew, a group listed as "Jay, party of six" became upset after learning about the wait time.

"I said ‘it’s going to be another 30 minutes.' They were upset and started yelling ‘30 minutes’ and being aggressive," said Brianna Drew.

As the group walked out, Drew said she delivered the same farewell she gives every customer.

"When they decided they were going to leave, I said, ‘alright, y’all enjoy the rest of your day' and they assumed I was being sarcastic and play with them. That's brand standard."

FOX 32 Chicago obtained video showing what happened next: a violent attack inside the restaurant.

"The rest of her party came back inside the restaurant and they all kind of attacked me," said Drew.

The single mother said she was first hit by a woman, then by a man.

"They are hitting me in my face, hitting me in my head. They are hitting me everywhere," she said.

Chicago police were called, but the attackers were gone by the time officers arrived. Drew suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Bruised but not broken, she insists she did nothing to provoke the assault and wants the "Jay party of six" arrested and charged.

"At no point did I threaten anyone… They could've just left, but they all decided to come back in and attack me," she said. "I can't believe that something like this happened to me. I'm nice, everyone says I'm nice. The regulars, they love me."

What's next:

FOX 32 reached out to Chili’s for comment but has not yet heard back. Chicago police are investigating.