Exploring Chicago's Chinatown during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Month of May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Chicago’s Chinatown is considered the only growing Chinatown in the United States.

In recognition, Fox 32'a Sylvia Perez and Joanie Lum took a quick trip to some of Joanie's favorite places. All of these locations are in Chinatown Square on Archer Avenue. But there are great restaurants, tea shops, bakeries and dessert cafés throughout Chinatown and Bridgeport.

BBQ King House located at 2148 S. Archer Ave. is the spot for roast duck, BBQ and roast pork.

They roast duck the old-style Hong Kong way, in a 500-degree oven. Passersby can see cooked ducks hanging in the window.

Owner Sam Ma was the first to open a restaurant in the Chinatown Square part of Chinatown, considered the "newer area" of stores and restaurants. They sell pork and duck by the pound to take home or enjoy a full menu of Chinese cuisine in the restaurant. BBQ King House celebrates 30 years of business Wednesday.

Te’Amo Boba Bar located at 2169 A S. China Pl. is great for boba drinks.

Milk tea and boba smoothies are a huge hit. Te’Amo features organic teas, desserts and mochi donuts. The Te’Amo name comes from the combination of Tea and Love. Restaurateur Tony Hu has opened multiple locations in and around Chicago.

Mango Mango located at 2161 S. China Pl. is a go-to for Hong Kong style desserts.

This café features desserts with Asian treats such as lychee jelly, red bean, even durian, in addition to fresh fruits, crepe cakes, ice cream, shave ice and homemade waffles. The café is on the second floor and features a nice backdrop for photo opportunities.