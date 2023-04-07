Chicago Christians re-enact Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in Pilsen

Members of St. Procopius Church in Pilsen re-enact the events of the biblical story of Good Friday so that believers can witness and feel in their hearts, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

It begins with The Last Supper.

Actors took the stage portraying Jesus and the 12 Disciples, the scripture was delivered in Spanish.

Hundreds watched as they moved to the street for the re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross, the suffering endured during the spiritual pilgrimage.

The route travels 1.8 miles to St. Pius Church for a final prayer for the upcoming Easter Sunday. Seeing it and experiencing it this way, is fulfilling and emotional.

Organizer, Nicole Barhaas says Christians feel a rollercoaster of emotions, happiness, sadness and ultimately gratitude.

Participants say it is fulfilling because it unites the community. But also, it is an experience that can be shared with others.