Chicago Christmas tree is officially lit for the holidays
CHICAGO - Chicago is skipping Thanksgiving and going right to Christmas.
The city Christmas tree at Millennium Park is now shining bright. It was lit up in a special ceremony Friday night.
The event is the 108th time the tree has been lit up in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance, along with "Dreezy Claus."
The tree comes from the Logan Square neighborhood where it was donated by the Benavides family.
The city says there will be more space for the event and it plans to have multiple viewing stations with big screens throughout the park.
Advertisement
There will also be fireworks and a concert with singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.