Chicago's official Christmas tree donated by Logan Square family

Chicago officials announced Friday they have chosen the city's official Christmas tree to adorn Millennium Park.

The 51-foot Blue Spruce was donated by the Benavides family from the Logan Square neighborhood.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 in Millennium Park followed by a fireworks display and a performance headlined by singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events also announced that the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink will open Nov. 19 and the Millennium Park Art Market will be open from Nov. 19-21.

The Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along will take place on Fridays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, including Sunday, Dec. 12.

