Chicago church announces 'Tracey Showers' award in honor of murdered mentor

A church in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood has announced a new award in honor of a murdered parishioner who was a mentor and leader in the community.

Tracey Showers, 55, was shot in the face as she was getting out of her car in front of her home.

The Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award will be given each year to a woman in the community whose light has shined exceptionally bright.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her murder.