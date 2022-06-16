Chicago church gutted by fire is one step closer to becoming Gospel music museum

Pilgrim Baptist Church is considered the birthplace of Gospel music, but it was left gutted by a fire 15 years ago.

The site is in ruins, but church leaders have never given up their dream of converting it into a Gospel music museum. And now, they got a major boost toward that goal: a $2.1 million check from the state of Illinois.

"Gospel music, as well as all the other musical genres, have always been the backdrop that kept us solid, that kept us full and singing and excited," said Antoinette Wright, President & Executive Director of National Museum of Gospel Music.

State. Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) has been meeting weekly with museum organizers all year. She presented the big check Thursday morning.

"This is a good example of all of your tax dollars, regardless of where you live in the state of Illinois, these are your tax dollars coming back into this community to help build the National Gospel Museum," she said.

The state funding will go toward step one of the rebuild: preserving and restoring the church's limestone walls, which have been propped up by scaffolding for years.

When complete, the museum will feature an auditorium and research library.

"We know that we need to do something for the community and provide a community space," said Cynthia Jones, Board Chair of Pilgrim Baptist Church. "I call it repurposing a space that everybody can enjoy. And that's how we came up with the National Museum of Gospel Music."

There is still much work to be done in terms of fundraising, with an estimated construction price tag of $30 million.