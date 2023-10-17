Prominent Chicago church leader, local rabbi unite for peace in the Middle East

In a demonstration of unity and a call for peace in the Middle East, Pastor Ira Acree of the Greater Saint John Bible Church stood alongside Rabbi Max Weiss of Oak Park Temple during a prayer service held on Tuesday.

Before the service at Oak Park Temple, Pastor Acree delivered a heartfelt message imploring the moral leaders on both sides of the conflict to cease the violence and protect civilian lives.

The Reverend expressed his deep sadness over the recent bombing of a hospital in Gaza City, which tragically claimed the lives of 500 individuals. He underscored the importance of unity and peaceful dialogue during these challenging times.

"We are gathered here, and this is what we must do – come together," said Rabbi Weiss.

Reverend Acree's journey toward advocating for peace in the Middle East was marked by a visit to Israel in 2017, where he had the opportunity to share the experience with Rabbi Weiss. The trip deepened his understanding of the Palestinian perspective and drew parallels with the generations-long struggle of African Americans in the United States, as he conveyed in an interview with the local Austin Weekly News.