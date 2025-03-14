Chicago churches giving away 40,000 eggs to help families with grocery costs

Two Chicago churches came together to give away 40,000 eggs, at a time when households are experiencing the high cost of groceries.

The eggs were delivered to the House of Hope, the home of Salem Baptist Church combining with Progressive Baptist Church. Volunteers placed the eggs into cartons along with a message and an invitation to attend either church.

The price of eggs has reached record highs due to an ongoing bird flu epidemic, causing consumers to cut back or alter diets. These eggs are packed with care and love.

Kenya Grooms coordinated volunteers.

"This is all about saving money, meeting the need in the community, helping every day people save money," she said.

The churches purchased the eggs from a distributor and saved money by packaging them at the House of Hope.

Since eggs are precious and seasonal, these are "egg-ceptional."

"Families are hurting, struggling. Eggs are a primary source of protein for a lot of low income families. You are not forgotten. You are seen and you matter. That’s our message," said Rev. Charlie Dates, Pastor of Progressive Baptist Church & Salem Baptist Church.

It will take all day to package 40,000 eggs.

On Saturday, volunteers will take the eggs to the neighborhoods to give them out. They did allow for breakage. Forgiveness is part of the package.