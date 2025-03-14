Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:26 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Kane County, McHenry County, Kendall County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Chicago churches giving away 40,000 eggs to help families with grocery costs

By
Published  March 14, 2025 12:46pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago pastor giving away 40,000 eggs

Two Chicago churches came together to give away 40,000 eggs, at a time when households are experiencing the high cost of groceries.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago churches came together to give away 40,000 eggs, at a time when households are experiencing the high cost of groceries.

The eggs were delivered to the House of Hope, the home of Salem Baptist Church combining with Progressive Baptist Church. Volunteers placed the eggs into cartons along with a message and an invitation to attend either church.

The price of eggs has reached record highs due to an ongoing bird flu epidemic, causing consumers to cut back or alter diets. These eggs are packed with care and love.

Kenya Grooms coordinated volunteers.

"This is all about saving money, meeting the need in the community, helping every day people save money," she said.

The churches purchased the eggs from a distributor and saved money by packaging them at the House of Hope.

Since eggs are precious and seasonal, these are "egg-ceptional."

"Families are hurting, struggling. Eggs are a primary source of protein for a lot of low income families. You are not forgotten. You are seen and you matter. That’s our message," said Rev. Charlie Dates, Pastor of Progressive Baptist Church & Salem Baptist Church.

It will take all day to package 40,000 eggs.

On Saturday, volunteers will take the eggs to the neighborhoods to give them out. They did allow for breakage. Forgiveness is part of the package.

ChicagoConsumerNews