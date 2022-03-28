Chicago City Council expected to confirm Nicole Lee as 11th Ward alderman Monday

The battle over picking a new 11th Ward alderman may be over and Chicago may soon have its first Asian-American woman on the city council.

The Chicago City Council is expected to approve Nicole Lee as the new 11th ward alderman at a special meeting Monday afternoon.

If approved, Lee would become the first Asian-American woman to be alderman in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot chose Lee last week after receiving 27 applications from the ward for the job.

Lee previously worked for United Airlines on community engagement and has lived in Chinatown all her life. She is a mother of two, attended Whitney Young High School and received her master's degree from the University of Chicago.

Until last month, the Bridgeport neighborhood’s 11th Ward had been represented by Patrick Daley Thompson, nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley and grandson of Daley’s father, the late Mayor Richard J. Daley.

Thompson was forced to resign after he was convicted in U.S. District Court of lying to regulators and filing false income tax returns.

Chicago's 11th Ward is a diverse part of the South Side that includes parts of Chinatown. Lee promised to represent the interests of the entire ward.

"In the 11th Ward, we all want safe streets. Actually, we want safe streets in the entire city, not just here in the 11th Ward," Lee said. "We want to have great public schools for our kids and have opportunities for success for all residents of the neighborhood. I want us to move forward together and take on challenges as a united 11th Ward."

Lee will finish out the remainder of Thompson’s term, which is one year. She has indicated she will run for office at the end of the term.