Chicago City Council to vote on Israel Solidarity Resolution; Palestine supporters plan protest

The Chicago City Council will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss Alderperson Debra Silverstein's (50th) proposed Israel Solidarity Resolution.

Local Palestine supporters are planning to protest, signaling people to "flood city hall" calling the resolution "Anti-Palestinian."

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) also shared her opinion of opposition to the resolution saying, "Although I wholeheartedly agree that the attacks from HAMAS are brutal and that no one should be subjected to that violence, I also understand that the situation is more nuanced than what this resolution expresses."

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in attacks by Hamas in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he was outraged by Rodriguez-Sanchez’s remarks.

"How anyone can try to justify what we saw unfold this weekend, particularly someone who’s head of Human Relations for the [City Council] is beyond outrageous," Lopez said.

Lopez took to Twitter addressing the planned protest at City Hall saying, "Attempts to intimidate the Chicago City Council will fail & deserves to be called out."

The council will convene at 1:40 p.m.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.