Chicago City Council postpones votes on police union agreement and ceasefire resolution

Activists are urging the Chicago City Council to reject a "closed-door" police union arbitration agreement.

Although the council had previously voted against this aspect of the police union contract last month, an arbitrator mandated a reconsideration.

A coalition of organizations advocating for police accountability has expressed their disapproval of closed-door police misconduct hearings and has concurrently endorsed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"On our unity platform, and I think those two issues go hand in hand, as we've done in the last council, is to say no to the arbitration and demand a ceasefire now," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward).

The voting on both matters has been deferred to a future meeting.