Chicago City Council special meeting set for Thursday; property tax levy on agenda

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  November 14, 2024 9:33am CST
CHICAGO - Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over a Special Meeting of the Chicago City Council on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The agenda includes Ordinance O2024-0013679, which authorizes the Fiscal Year 2025 Property Tax Levy.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled and rescheduled for Thursday.

A news conference is expected to follow the meeting.

This story will be updated following the meeting. Stay tuned for updates. 