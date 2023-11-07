Raucous crowds flood Chicago City Council, shut down meeting over sanctuary city issue

A special City Council meeting to discuss Chicago's sanctuary city status descended into chaos Tuesday.

The meeting was suspended amid a large contingent of loud and angry demonstrators that had taken over the gallery in the City Council chambers, expressing their displeasure over Chicago's status as a sanctuary city. Some protestors were kicked out of the rules committee meeting, which had to be shut down because nobody could hear what anybody was saying.

Last week, there was an attempt to take a vote on an ordinance that would create a referendum on next spring's ballot, allowing the public to decide whether Chicago should continue its status as a sanctuary city. However, that meeting never got off the ground, because they could not reach a quorum.

Some aldermen said floor leader Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) blocked other City Council members from getting into last Thursday's meeting.

Many aldermen believe the city is spending way too much money building shelters and housing migrants and are ignoring the needs of their communities. In response, hundreds of protesters descended on City Hall to protest what's happening.

"We are spending a lot of money," Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said. "We're spending a lot of money every single day. I think we're up to $40 million a month now, ladies and gentlemen, we're up to $40 million a month. To shut people out from having a voice is not what this city foundation was built on."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Aldermen did bring up the sanctuary city issue briefly during the rules committee hearing at 10:30 a.m. before it was shut down.

"This is what this question is causing right now," said Ald. Anthony Napolitano. "If we are a body of City Council members that are elected to represent our residents and asking them, a simple question because they are dying to be heard and we're denying that, then we voided council. We are not representatives of our neighborhoods and our communities anymore. We're representatives of just this building, and that's not what we're supposed to be doing here. We're supposed to be answering to [residents]. We're supposed to be answering to our neighborhoods."

The crowd persisted in shouting down the aldermen. At some points, you could not hear what they were saying.

Aldermen are going to try to hold the regularly scheduled City Council meeting that was supposed to start at 11 a.m., later this afternoon.

Aldermen tell FOX 32 the referendum on the sanctuary city issue will likely come up again when the rules committee continues its suspended meeting Thursday. However, they said they are going to have to find a way to keep control of the crowd. It's unclear whether the public will be allowed back into the council chambers for the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.