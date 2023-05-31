Chicago City Council to vote on whether to dole out $51M for migrant housing

Chicago City Council will vote today on whether to spend $51 million in funding for migrants.

The drastic influx of asylum seekers has become one of the most divisive issues in the city, especially in City Council. The problem has been finding funding for the thousands of whom ended up here in Chicago homeless.

The city is now considering approving $51 million in surplus funding to support them.

Many migrants were sent to Chicago on buses from Texas without warning. The Salvation Army and city services took in some, but others had to sleep on the floor in district police stations. Some are families with children in need of food.

Several groups in Chicago are asking how the city can suddenly come up with millions of dollars for new visitors, while local communities remain neglected.

"I'm asking the City Council to halt their vote. To vote no on the $51 million until we can have a tangible plan of resources for our neighborhoods for investment into these neighborhoods that are suffering the most," said activist and former mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green.

The City of Chicago has said this is a crisis, and it is running out of money.

The City Council was supposed to take it up during the last vote and now it the measure expected to come up today, along with some protests planned at City Hall.