Chicago drivers, get your City Sticker penalty-free in April

The Brief Chicago officials have declared April as City Sticker Amnesty Month, allowing residents to purchase City Stickers without paying late fees or back charges. City Stickers are required for all vehicles registered in Chicago and help fund road maintenance and municipal services. Residents can buy them at City Clerk offices or select Department of Finance locations throughout the city.



Chicago officials announced that April will be City Sticker Amnesty Month, giving car owners a chance to swerve penalties.

The backstory:

During the entirety of next month, anyone may buy a City Sticker from the City Clerk without having to pay late fees and back charges.

City Stickers can be purchased at any of the following locations:

City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.

City Clerk North Side Office, 5430 W. Gale St.

City Clerk South Side Office: 5674 S. Archer Ave.

They can be also be bought at some Department of Finance locations:

Southwest Payment Center, 4770 S. Kedzie Ave.

Northwest Payment Center, 4445 N. Pulaski Ave.

Southeast Payment Center, 2006 E. 95th St.

Central Payment Center, 400 W. Superior St.

What are City Stickers?

Big picture view:

City Stickers in Chicago are required for all vehicles registered to an address within the city limits.

They serve as proof that a vehicle owner has paid the city’s Wheel Tax, which helps fund road maintenance and other municipal services.

Residents must purchase a City Sticker within 30 days of moving to Chicago or acquiring a new vehicle. Failure to display a valid City Sticker can result in fines and penalties.

Annually, City Stickers range from $53 for motorbikes, up to $530 for large trucks.

Check out the price breakdown below or head over to the City Clerk's website for more details.