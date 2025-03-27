Chicago drivers, get your City Sticker penalty-free in April
CHICAGO - Chicago officials announced that April will be City Sticker Amnesty Month, giving car owners a chance to swerve penalties.
The backstory:
During the entirety of next month, anyone may buy a City Sticker from the City Clerk without having to pay late fees and back charges.
City Stickers can be purchased at any of the following locations:
- City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
- City Clerk North Side Office, 5430 W. Gale St.
- City Clerk South Side Office: 5674 S. Archer Ave.
They can be also be bought at some Department of Finance locations:
- Southwest Payment Center, 4770 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Northwest Payment Center, 4445 N. Pulaski Ave.
- Southeast Payment Center, 2006 E. 95th St.
- Central Payment Center, 400 W. Superior St.
What are City Stickers?
Big picture view:
City Stickers in Chicago are required for all vehicles registered to an address within the city limits.
They serve as proof that a vehicle owner has paid the city’s Wheel Tax, which helps fund road maintenance and other municipal services.
Residents must purchase a City Sticker within 30 days of moving to Chicago or acquiring a new vehicle. Failure to display a valid City Sticker can result in fines and penalties.
Annually, City Stickers range from $53 for motorbikes, up to $530 for large trucks.
Check out the price breakdown below or head over to the City Clerk's website for more details.
The Source: The information in this report came from the City Clerk's Office.