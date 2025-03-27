Expand / Collapse search

Chicago drivers, get your City Sticker penalty-free in April

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 27, 2025 8:40am CDT
Chicago
The Brief

    • Chicago officials have declared April as City Sticker Amnesty Month, allowing residents to purchase City Stickers without paying late fees or back charges.
    • City Stickers are required for all vehicles registered in Chicago and help fund road maintenance and municipal services.
    • Residents can buy them at City Clerk offices or select Department of Finance locations throughout the city.

CHICAGO - Chicago officials announced that April will be City Sticker Amnesty Month, giving car owners a chance to swerve penalties.

The backstory:

During the entirety of next month, anyone may buy a City Sticker from the City Clerk without having to pay late fees and back charges.

City Stickers can be purchased at any of the following locations:

  • City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
  • City Clerk North Side Office, 5430 W. Gale St.
  • City Clerk South Side Office: 5674 S. Archer Ave.

They can be also be bought at some Department of Finance locations:

  • Southwest Payment Center, 4770 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Northwest Payment Center, 4445 N. Pulaski Ave.
  • Southeast Payment Center, 2006 E. 95th St.
  • Central Payment Center, 400 W. Superior St.

What are City Stickers?

Big picture view:

City Stickers in Chicago are required for all vehicles registered to an address within the city limits. 

They serve as proof that a vehicle owner has paid the city’s Wheel Tax, which helps fund road maintenance and other municipal services. 

Residents must purchase a City Sticker within 30 days of moving to Chicago or acquiring a new vehicle. Failure to display a valid City Sticker can result in fines and penalties.

Annually, City Stickers range from $53 for motorbikes, up to $530 for large trucks.

Check out the price breakdown below or head over to the City Clerk's website for more details.

The Source: The information in this report came from the City Clerk's Office.

