Chicago city worker rescued after getting trapped in hole on South Side

Some scary moments for a Chicago worker.

The woman became trapped in a hole while trying to help with a water main break.

It happened Wednesday in the 6700 block of East End on the South Side.

FOX 32 crews got to talk with her right after she was pulled to safety.

"Yes I’m OK, thank God. This is a hell of a way to start this holiday," she said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Firefighters say they were concerned about hypothermia but since she was dressed for the weather and rescued so quickly, it was not a problem.

Advertisement

They also said this is something they train for, but it is not very often they do this sort of rescue.