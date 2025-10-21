Chicago police warn of citywide string of business break-ins

The Brief Police say nearly 30 businesses were broken into across Chicago since late September. The burglaries happened in more than a dozen neighborhoods spanning from the South Side to the North Side. The offenders, described as groups of young men in dark clothing and ski masks, targeted cash, alcohol, and ATMs.



More than two dozen Chicago businesses were broken into over the past month, with cases stretching from Edgewater to Garfield Ridge.

What we know:

Chicago police said 29 burglaries took place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20 in at least 16 neighborhoods, including Brighton Park, the Loop, Edgewater, Logan Square, Uptown, Garfield Ridge, and others.

In each case, the offenders broke a front glass door or window to get inside, then took money from registers, bottles of alcohol, and ATMs.

Police believe the incidents are connected. Here’s a list of the reported break-ins by date and location:

Sept. 21–22: 4300 block of S. Talman Ave., 7:30 p.m.–5 a.m. (Brighton Park)

Sept. 22: 200 block of W. Van Buren St., 1:25 a.m. (Loop)

Sept. 22: 2900 block of N. Sheffield Ave., 1:42 a.m. (Lake View East)

Sept. 22: 5500 block of N. Broadway, 4:05 a.m. (Edgewater)

Sept. 22: 2300 block of N. California Ave., 1:56 a.m. (Logan Square)

Sept. 23: 4200 block of S. Archer Ave., 2:25 a.m. (Brighton Park)

Sept. 23: 4200 block of S. Archer Ave., 2:40 a.m. (Brighton Park)

Sept. 24: 2300 block of N. California Ave., 2:21 a.m. (Logan Square)

Oct. 5: 4600 block of W. Diversey Ave., 5:28 a.m. (Kelvyn Park)

Oct. 5: 2200 block of S. Indiana Ave., 6:47 a.m. (Near South Side)

Oct. 7: 4000 block of N. Western Ave., 2:53 a.m. (North Center)

Oct. 7: 500 block of W. Grenshaw St., 3:39 a.m. (South Loop)

Oct. 12: 3200 block of W. 59th St., 5:31 a.m. (Chicago Lawn)

Oct. 13: 5601 block of S. Kedzie Ave., 4:45 a.m. (Gage Park)

Oct. 15: 5500 block of S. Archer Ave., 12:30 a.m. (Garfield Ridge)

Oct. 15: 0–100 block of E. 9th St., 3:47 a.m. (Loop)

Oct. 15: 5000 block of S. Kedzie Ave., 4:30 a.m. (Gage Park)

Oct. 18: 4300 block of W. Marquette Rd., 3:58 a.m. (West Lawn)

Oct. 18: 2500 block of W. Pershing Rd., 4:40 a.m. (Brighton Park)

Oct. 20: 5000 block of N. Sheridan Rd., 2:34 a.m. (Uptown)

Oct. 20: 4700 block of N. Sheridan Rd., 2:51 a.m. (Uptown)

Oct. 20: 4100 block of N. Sheridan Rd., 3:08 a.m. (Uptown)

Oct. 20: 4400 block of N. Sheridan Rd., 3:35 a.m. (Uptown)

Oct. 20: 3200 block of W. Fullerton Ave., 3:40 a.m. (Logan Square)

Oct. 20: 3600 block of W. Division St., 4:02 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

Oct. 20: 4300 block of W. 63rd St., 4:45 a.m. (West Lawn)

Oct. 20: 4300 block of W. 63rd St., 4:50 a.m. (West Lawn)

Oct. 20: 4300 block of W. 51st St., 5 a.m. (Archer Heights)

Oct. 20: 4400 block of S. Archer Ave., 5:20 a.m. (Brighton Park)

Investigators said the offenders were described as groups of one to eight people, believed to be between 15 and 25 years old, wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark pants, and black ski masks.

What you can do:

Business owners are urged to keep their properties well lit, review security footage, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384, Area Three at 312-744-8263, Area Five at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing case number 25-CWP-029D.