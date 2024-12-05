Chicago to clear Humboldt Park homeless encampment amid efforts to rehouse residents

The Brief Chicago will clear the remaining tents in Humboldt Park by Friday, following efforts to address the city’s largest homeless encampment. The city has helped 106 households secure permanent housing or shelter, though some residents have struggled with the transition. Residents like Julius Rodriguez expressed heartbreak over losing personal belongings during the city's clearing efforts.



The City of Chicago announced that 106 households once experiencing homelessness now have permanent housing and access to wraparound services.

However, by Friday, anyone still living in Humboldt Park will be required to leave.

"I'm literally sitting here in a skirt. That's what I have for clothes," said resident Julius Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said his belongings were thrown away when the city cleared the encampment.

"I have no socks, no shoes. I have one pair of boots to get out there," he said.

Born and raised in the neighborhood, Rodriguez said he never imagined he would one day call the park home.

After falling on hard times, Rodriguez lived in a now-destroyed tent in the park. He described the city's recent actions as devastating.

"I am very, very heartbroken by how they just took and they tore everything and threw all of my stuff, all of my personal belongings away. Everything," Rodriguez said.

At its height, Humboldt Park's encampment was the largest in the city, with more than 100 households living there.

In November, 26th Ward Alderman Jesse Fuentes worked with city officials to clear much of the area before the holidays, though some tents remain.

A caseworker with the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless explained why some residents refused to leave.

"A lot of people have had bad experiences in a shelter and that's why they don't want to go back. The only alternative is to provide affordable housing…," said the caseworker.

The city secured 63 apartments for residents and provided others with shelter placements.

Alderman Fuentes said a team will be on the ground Friday to connect remaining individuals with resources and housing options.