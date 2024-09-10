Chicago to close 3 migrant shelters by October due to unused beds

The Brief Chicago plans to close three migrant shelters by October due to several thousand unused beds, as an anticipated surge of migrants from Texas during the DNC did not occur. The Halsted and Ogden shelters will close on October 1st, followed by the Lakeshore shelter on October 24th, with all current residents being relocated to other shelters. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus more migrants to Chicago was halted by a federal order limiting asylum seeker crossings, and the city is monitoring the situation to adjust shelter plans if necessary.



The city of Chicago is set to close three migrant shelters by October, initially kept open in anticipation of a surge of migrants from Texas during the DNC, which ultimately didn't occur.

Now, with several thousand beds left unused, the city has decided to shut down the Halsted and Ogden shelters on Oct. 1, followed by the Lakeshore shelter on Oct. 24.

Despite concerns, officials assure current residents that no one will be left without accommodation, as everyone affected will be relocated to other shelters and continue receiving the same services.

This situation follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus more migrants to Chicago, which didn’t materialize due to an executive order by the Biden administration, capping asylum seeker crossings at 2,500 per day.

The city said it is closely monitoring the situation and will adjust its shelter plans as needed.