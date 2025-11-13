'The Bean' artist, Chicago nonprofit respond to Border Patrol photo op: report

The Brief Artist Anish Kapoor says he’s considering legal action after Border Patrol agents posed for photos at his "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago, calling the scene a sign of "fascist America." Chicago nonprofit Friends of the Parks condemned the photo op, saying it created fear in public spaces and urged the city and park district to prevent similar incidents. The photo shoot, captured Monday morning, showed dozens of armed agents shouting "Little Village," though no arrests or enforcement activity took place.



After Border Patrol agents gathered at Chicago’s "Cloud Gate" for a photo earlier this week, artist Anish Kapoor and a local parks group are calling for city action and possible legal consequences.

What we know:

Kapoor told The Guardian he learned about the incident from a friend and is considering legal action, calling the scene representative of "fascist America."

"Abducting street vendors, breaking doors, pulling people from cars, using teargas on residential streets. I mean, this is fascist America and just beyond belief," Kapoor reportedly said.

When asked if he planned to take legal action, Kapoor said, "Of course, I'm going to do everything I can," according to The Guardian.

Border Patrol agents pose for picture in front of "The Bean" in Chicago on Nov. 10, 2025. | Photo via Gregory K. Bovino, Commander-Operation At Large CA

Kapoor has previously taken legal action over unauthorized promotional use of "Cloud Gate," including a case involving the National Rifle Association.

Local perspective:

Chicago nonprofit Friends of the Parks also spoke out Wednesday, urging the city and park district to respond.

"Friends of the Parks was shocked and deeply troubled by ICE agents recently posing in front of The Bean (Cloud Gate) in Millennium Park for a photo opportunity. Chicago’s parks are sanctuaries throughout our city that should be places of peace, safety, and community.

"The millions of people who live, work, and play in our great city should never feel threatened or intimidated in any of our 600-plus parks, especially from our government agencies. FOTP strongly condemns creating fear among our residents in our public spaces, which was the impact as ICE agents were reported to have yelled ‘Little Village’ as they posed for this photo as reported by Block Club author Colin Boyle on November 10, 2025.

"We call on the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District to do everything they can within the law to ensure that such displays of force in our Chicago parks does not happen again," FOTP Executive Director Brian Gladstein said in a statement on behalf of the nonprofit.

The backstory:

Block Club Chicago reporter Jon Hansen told FOX 32 that photographer Colin Boyle saw unmarked SUVs parked along Monroe Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

About 30 minutes later, dozens of armed agents walked to "Cloud Gate" in Millennium Park and posed for pictures.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino was also in attendance and reportedly told agents to wear masks after noticing members of the media nearby.

Agents were heard shouting "Little Village" instead of "cheese" for the photo, Block Club reported. No arrests or enforcement activity were observed during the shoot.