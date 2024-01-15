It's colder in Chicago than some parts of Alaska

That's right. It's colder in Chicago than in parts of Alaska.

Chicago's Monday forecast called for highs around 1 degree, while Anchorage, Alaska can expect a high of 12 degrees.

The jet stream is to blame for the odd weather pattern. The stream is pushing relatively mild air upward from the Pacific toward Alaska, while cold air is plunging down from the Arctic through the Northern and Central Plaines and affecting Chicago.

In the overnight hours, wind chills will drop again to -30 and -40 degrees across the area. The Win Chill Warning issued for Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County will last through noon Tuesday.

The Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning. That's when the cooler air begins to let up and slowly moves along to the east throughout the rest of the week. By Sunday, Chicago will get relief.

By Tuesday next week, the air could feel about 70 degrees warmer than it does today as wind chills sit between -10 to -30 degrees.

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes.

The NWS says you should limit your time outdoors, cover all exposed skin, bring pets indoors and let faucets drip slowly.

There are several warming centers open. Some are offering refuge 24 hours, 7 days a week. Click HERE for a map of warming centers near you.