Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Southern Will County
7
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

MAP: Warming centers open across Chicago amid below-freezing temperatures

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The City of Chicago is opening more warming centers as frigid, below-freezing temperatures move in this weekend. 

Beginning Saturday evening through Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State Street will be open on the lower level for 24 hours, 7 days a week for anyone needing to warm up. 

Migrants who are waiting to find shelter at the landing zone will also be transported to this warming center, according to city officials. 

Six other warming centers, activated by the Dept. of Family and Support Services, will open when temperatures are 32 degrees or below. 

These warming centers are open across the city when temperatures fall below 32 degrees.  (City of Chicago )

RELATED: Winter weather advisories in effect as Chicago braces for bitter cold

For people who are in need of shelter, the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is also open 24/7, according to city officials. 

Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District facilities are available as well during regular business hours. For more on Chicago Park District warming center locations, follow this link

On Monday, Jan. 15, these four warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 

  • Harold Washington (Downtown) 
  • Sulzer (North) 
  • Woodson (South) 
  • Legler (West) 

If you're unsure where to go, or are looking for the nearest warming center near you, call 311. 

You can also view a complete list of warming centers across the city here