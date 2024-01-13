MAP: Warming centers open across Chicago amid below-freezing temperatures

The City of Chicago is opening more warming centers as frigid, below-freezing temperatures move in this weekend.

Beginning Saturday evening through Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State Street will be open on the lower level for 24 hours, 7 days a week for anyone needing to warm up.

Migrants who are waiting to find shelter at the landing zone will also be transported to this warming center, according to city officials.

Six other warming centers, activated by the Dept. of Family and Support Services, will open when temperatures are 32 degrees or below.

These warming centers are open across the city when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. (City of Chicago )

RELATED: Winter weather advisories in effect as Chicago braces for bitter cold

For people who are in need of shelter, the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is also open 24/7, according to city officials.

Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District facilities are available as well during regular business hours. For more on Chicago Park District warming center locations, follow this link.

On Monday, Jan. 15, these four warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Harold Washington (Downtown)

Sulzer (North)

Woodson (South)

Legler (West)

If you're unsure where to go, or are looking for the nearest warming center near you, call 311.

You can also view a complete list of warming centers across the city here.