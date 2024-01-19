Expand / Collapse search

Winter storm blasts NW Indiana with heavy lake-effect snow, prompting whiteout conditions

By
Published 
Porter County
FOX 32 Chicago

Heavy snow swamps northwest Indiana

Heavy snow, whiteout conditions and slick roads are dominating northwest Indiana this Friday.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Northwest Indiana was walloped by a winter storm that dumped at least seven inches of snow and clogged roads Friday morning.

Porter County is under a Winter Storm Warning until noon Friday due to thick bands of lake-effect snow.

Lake-effect snow has restricted visibility down to 500 feet in Michigan City, Indiana. Snow is coming down at a rate of at least 1 to 2 inches an hour.

More snow is expected tonight when a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. in Porter County. When the snowfall is all totaled up, they could be looking at more than a foot of snow.

Icy conditions caused several truck crashes along Interstate 65 on Friday morning.

Lake-effect snow blasts northwest Indiana

At least seven inches of snow have fallen in Porter County, Indiana since a big winter storm got underway Thursday night.