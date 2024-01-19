Winter storm blasts NW Indiana with heavy lake-effect snow, prompting whiteout conditions

Northwest Indiana was walloped by a winter storm that dumped at least seven inches of snow and clogged roads Friday morning.

Porter County is under a Winter Storm Warning until noon Friday due to thick bands of lake-effect snow.

Lake-effect snow has restricted visibility down to 500 feet in Michigan City, Indiana. Snow is coming down at a rate of at least 1 to 2 inches an hour.

More snow is expected tonight when a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. in Porter County. When the snowfall is all totaled up, they could be looking at more than a foot of snow.

Icy conditions caused several truck crashes along Interstate 65 on Friday morning.