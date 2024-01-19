Northwest Indiana weather: Icy conditions lead to several truck crashes on I-65

article

Multiple truck crashes occurred along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police, one of the crashes occurred on northbound I-65 at the 247-mile-marker overpass (Crown Point exit). The two left lanes will be blocked indefinitely.

Fifield is warning motorists that the bridge is completely frozen and that several other truck crashes have been reported on northbound I-65 near Ridge Road.

Northwest Indiana is projected to get heavy lake-effect snow and up to 10 inches is possible in that area.

Fifield says though roads may look clear, be careful and watch out for black ice.