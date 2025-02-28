Chicago community bids farewell to ‘Mayor of the Armitage Brown Line Station’

The Brief Janet Martin, a beloved CTA employee, is retiring after more than 32 years of service. She spent the last 25 years at the Armitage Brown Line Station, making lasting connections with commuters. Neighbors and the Sheffield Neighborhood Association threw a farewell party in her honor.



After more than three decades of welcoming commuters with a smile, the "Mayor of the Armitage Brown Line Station" is retiring from the CTA.

Janet Martin's final day on the job was filled with celebration, as neighbors and longtime riders gathered to send her off with a heartfelt farewell.

What we know:

Martin has worked for the CTA for over 32 years, starting in various roles, including as a conductor.

For the last 25 years, she has been a familiar and friendly presence at the Armitage Brown Line station, helping passengers with fares, directions, and a warm conversation to start or end their day.

On Friday, the Sheffield Neighborhood Association organized a retirement party at the station, officially naming her the "Mayor of the Armitage Brown Line Station."

Community members, colleagues, and riders shared stories of how Martin’s kindness made their daily commutes brighter.

"I enjoyed every bit of what I have learned, what I have done, the people I have run into, people I have comforted, children and their new babies—and I'm talking about the mothers when they bring their babies for me to see, I loved every bit of it," Martin said. "Please don't stop what you're doing, think of what I used to do for you. Please enjoy every bit of your life, all your children, your loved ones, I'll be around."

What's next:

Although Martin is retiring, she reassured the community that she won’t be a stranger. She plans to stop by the station occasionally to visit with colleagues and friends.