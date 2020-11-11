Chicago community gives back to veterans on their day

Hundreds of free meals were given out to veterans Wednesday as a way to say "thank you". It was made possible by the support of an Illinois restauranteur and his generous customers.

“I can't do what I do without the people that are fighting for us, overseas, here on this soil and they're the heartbeat of America,” said Kris Schoenberger, Owner and CEO of BBQ'D Productions.

That is why, on this Veterans Day, Schoenberger was serving those who served our country.

“During the middle of the pandemic, sometimes they might not get the recognition they deserve,” Schoenberger said.

Despite his restaurants being closed for indoor dining, Schoenberger dished out 350 free meals to veterans. They included everything from a pork sandwich, to mac and cheese and baked beans. Most of the meals were sponsored by his customers.

“We put it on our social media, we got 305 that were purchased, so we just raised and we did 350,” Schoenberger said.

The food was distributed by Chicago Veterans, a non-profit that helps veterans transition after discharge. Executive Director Karen Hernandez says 160 of the meals went to those in transitional housing in the Chicago area, while others were picked up in person.

“We know that some veterans are struggling with employment and money and the financial crisis. And so I think to be able to give them a good meal is always, always a plus,” Hernandez said.

Marine Corps veteran Erik Flores says one meal goes a long way.

“It's a good thing, we appreciate it. Thank you,” he said.

Last year, the non-profit helped more than 8,000 Chicago veterans with employment, education and social events.

If you or a veteran you know are looking for resources, you can find more information at chicagovets.org.