Chicago community groups, aldermen given KN95 masks to handout to residents

Chicago community groups and alderman are getting thousands upon thousands of KN95 masks to give to Chicagoans for free.

With the omicron variant surging in Chicago, public health officials say the masks could be critical in fighting the battle against COVID-19.

One-and-a-half million KN95 masks were being distributed Tuesday by the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management.

The masks are going, in equal measure, to all 50 Chicago aldermen who in turn will distribute them to constituents in their wards.

"I put a notice in my newsletter. We’ve been distributing them to schools, institutions, daycare centers. I also have a number of condo high-rise buildings in my neighborhood. Some of them have up to 500 units, they're large buildings. So we're able to distribute the masks easily," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.

Demand for the KN95 masks has been growing recently as studies show they are far more effective in preventing the spread of omicron than cloth masks.

"The demand has been greater, especially in the 16th Ward on the South Side. And I would imagine amongst Black and brown communities, [because] we are the essential workers. We are still going to work every day," said 16th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman.

Each alderman is receiving about 20,000 masks, with the remainder going to schools.

You are encouraged to contact your alderman’s office if you’d like to have some set aside.