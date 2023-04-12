Chicago hosts community meeting for NASCAR street race concerns

Leading up to NASCAR’s first-ever race on a street course, which is also Chicago’s first-ever sanctioned race on city streets, organizers held a community meeting on Wednesday night.

They expect the race to have a total economic impact of more than $113 million in Chicago this year. But downtown aldermen and a lot of residents are concerned about other impacts.

One of the questions: what is NASCAR doing about the noise?

"NASCAR has been testing mufflers for the NASCAR Cup Series cars, and we will be running mufflers on those cars for the race here in Chicago. It was developed specifically to help here in Chicago," said Julie Geise, President of NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Details about street closures are on nascarchicago.com/localinfo. The races are set to happen on July 1st and 2nd in and around Grant Park.