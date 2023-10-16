Chicago launches citywide composting program, residents can now recycle food scraps

Chicago's first-ever citywide composting program is getting underway.

Residents can sign up and bring their household food scraps to one of 15 locations throughout Chicago.

Upon collection, these materials are transferred to a composting facility.

"Diverting food scraps for composting is one of the easiest and most impactful ways for individuals and cities to address the climate crisis," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "As we bring composting options to all Chicago residents, we can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that occur when organic food material decomposes in a landfill, return organic materials to the earth, and most importantly, create healthier communities across our great city."

Here's a list of drop-off sites:

Morgan Park – 11059 S. Homewood Ave.

Englewood – 611 W. 69th St.

West Englewood – 1756 W. 74th St.

West Edelson – 3720 W. 55th St.

Grand Boulevard – 4352 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Brighton Park – 3359 S. Maplewood Ave.

Near South Side – 1758 S. Clark St.

Lower West Side – 1944 W. Cullerton St.

West Town – 2505 W. Grand Ave.

Logan Square –2460 W Cortland.

Belmont Cragin – 5605 W. Grand Ave.

Avondale – 3143 N. Rockwell St.

Bowmanville – 5333 N. Western Ave.

Irving Park – 4605 W. Lawrence Ave.

Norwood Park – 6453 W. Higgins Ave.

For more information, visit ChicagoRecycles.org.