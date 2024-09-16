Chicago concealed carry holder wounds gunman in South Side shootout

The Brief A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with two attackers in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, injuring one suspect, while no one else was harmed and police are investigating.



A concealed carry holder returned fire after two gunmen shot at him in the Englewood neighborhood Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shootout happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street, police said in a preliminary statement.

A 29-year-old man, who has a concealed carry license and a valid FOID card, was standing outside when two people opened fire in his direction, officials said.

The man returned fire, striking one of the suspects, police said. The 20-year-old offender sustained a graze wound to his abdomen and was transported in good condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

Police recovered one weapon from the scene. Detectives are still investigating the incident.