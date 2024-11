2025 Chicago concert line-up: here's the year's biggest music acts

Chicago's 2025 concert scene is roaring with electrifying music to keep the city grooving all year long.

With historic rock legends and fresh pop sensations on the agenda, the city is set to deliver a series of standout live performances, making it a must-stop destination for music fans.

This article was last updated 11/27/2024.

The Hideout

Jan. 8 – Soup & Bread

Jan. 14 – The Faux Paws

Jan. 17 – Radio Outernational with Yr Knives

Jan. 18 – Adeline Hotel with Fran and Dave Vettraino

Jan. 31 – Bailen

Feb. 1 – Bailen

Feb. 22 – Early James with Ryan Sobb

March 5 – Soup & Bread

April 2 – Soup & Bread

Visit The Hideout's website for more information

House of Blues

Jan. 4 – Trippin Billies

Jan. 10 – Led Zeppelin

Jan. 11- Led Zeppelin

Jan 22. - Ben Barnes

Feb. 5 – NoCap

Feb. 7 – Benjamin Ingrosso

Feb. 8 – Enjambre

Feb. 13 – Bryce Vine

Feb. 15 – Sixteen Candles

Feb. 18 – ARIZONA

Feb. 22 – Pink Sweat$

Feb. 25 – Thuy

Mar. 2 – Mo Gilligan

Mar. 7 - La Santa Cecilia

Mar. 8 – Wilder Woods

Mar. 9 – George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Mar. 12 – Spencer Sutherland

Mar. 13 – Armor for Sleep

Mar. 14 – Gaelic Storm

Mar. 15 – Gaelic Storm

Mar. 16 – Chris Olsen with Ryan Trainor

Mar. 21 - Poppy

Mar. 26 – MXMTOON

Mar. 29 – Alexandra Kay

Apr. 3 – DeJ Loaf

Apr. 4 – Caravan Palace

Apr. 5 – Pouya

Apr. 9 – Meute

May 1 – Nightly LJive

May 22 – Alex Warren

May 23 – The Kiffness

Visit The House of Blues website for more information.

The Vic Theatre

Jan. 24 – The Vaccines

Feb. 6 – Phantom Siita

Feb. 7 – Eric Bellinger

Feb. 8 – Travis

Feb. 15 – The Plot in You

Feb. 21 – Gals on the Go

Feb. 23 – Jerry Cantrell

Mar. 7 – K.Flay

Mar. 10- BBNO$

Mar. 12 – Nathy Peluso

Mar. 22 – Chiodos

Mar. 30 – Stereophonics

Apr. 8 – Johnnyswim

Apr. 16 – 2025 8turn

Apr. 22 – James Bay

Apr. 25 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

May 7 – Alison Moyet

May 8 – Allison Russell

May 9 – Tommyinnit

May 11 – Harry Mack

May 17- Larkin Poe

June 6 – Jeremy Piven

Oct. 10 – Foil Arms & Hog

Visit The Vic Theatre's website for more information.

Riviera Theatre

Jan. 12 – Josh Johnson

Jan. 18 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Jan. 31 – Guster

Feb. 8 – Psychic Fever

Feb. 22 – Deathpact

March 9 – Edith Marquez

March 14 – Imminence

March 19 – Palace

March 22 – Tobe Nwigwe

March 23 – Role Model

Apr. 22 – Dean Lewis

May 10 – Saint Motel

June 28 – OMD

Visit Riviera Theatre's website for more information.

The Salt Shed Indoors

Jan. 11 – Knuckle Puck

Jan. 17 – San Holo

Jan. 24 – Disco Lines

Jan. 25 – Of the Trees

Jan. 31 - The String Cheese Incident

Feb. 1 – The String Cheese Incident

Feb. 6 – Nessa Barrett

Feb. 7 – Toro y Moi & Panda Bear

Feb. 8 – 070 Shake

Feb. 15 – Foster the People

Feb. 21 – Molchat Doma

Feb. 22 – Houndmouth

Feb. 26 – Finneas

March 9 – Morgan Wade

March 11 – Faye Webster

March 12 – Faye Webster

March 13 – Darkside

March 14 – Lszee

March 15 – Lszee

March 21 – Flipturn

March 22 – Wakaan

March 24 – Iggy Pop

March 25 – Refused

March 28 – Ben Böhmer

Apr. 1 – Snow Patrol

Apr. 5 – Bright Eyes

Apr. 10 – Jack White

Apr. 11 – Jack White

Apr. 12 – Myles Smith

Apr. 18 – Elderbrook

Apr. 25 – Denzel Curry

Apr. 28 – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Apr. 29 – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

May 3 – Flo

May 8 – Amyl and the Sniffers

May 14 – Nils Frahm

May 30 – Hippo Campus

June 18 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind

June 23 – James Blunt

July 18 – Keshi

July 25 – Ben Rector

Visit The Salt Shed's website for more information.

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Jan. 17 – Jamie xx

Jan. 22 – L’Imperatrice

Feb. 13 – Latin Mafai

Feb. 14 – Phantogram

Feb. 15 – Alan Walker

March 14 – The Driver Era

March 22 – Movements with Citizen

Apr. 24 – BOYWITHUKE

Apr. 26 – Bullet for My Valentine & Trivium

May 10 – Duki

Visit Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom's website for more information.

United Center

Jan. 23 – Kelsea Ballerini

Feb. 14 – Justin Timberlake

Feb. 15 – AESPA

March 8 – Disturbed

March 14 – Mary J. Blige

March 31 – Deftones

Apr. 13 – J Balvin

June 6 – Alejandro Fernandez

June 30 – Tyler, The Creator

July 1 – Tyler, The Creator

July 31 – Ado

Aug. 11 – Linkin Park

Aug. 15 – Tate McRae

Sept. 5 – Dua Lipa

Sept. 6 – Dua Lipa

Visit United Center's website for more information.

Wrigley Field

May 22 – Post Malone

June 26 - Stray Kids

Visit Wrigley Field's website for more information.

Soldier Field

Aug. 28 – Oasis

Aug. 29 – My Chemical Romance

Visit Soldier Field's website for more information.