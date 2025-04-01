Chicago Bulls clinch spot in NBA Play-In Tournament with win over Toronto

No matter what, the Chicago Bulls will have a chance at the playoffs.

The Bulls drubbed the Toronto Raptors at the United Center 137-118 to clinch a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If the Bulls can't move up in the NBA Standings, it would be their third-straight NBA Play-In Tournament.

What it means

There's still a chance the Bulls could go on a playoff run.

If the Bulls win in the NBA Play-In Tournament, they'll face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics.

That would also mean the Bulls would lose the chance at being in the NBA Lottery, which would possibly net them a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

What's next for the Chicago Bulls

There are seven games left in the regular season for the Bulls. They're currently one game behind the Miami Heat, two and a half games behind the Orlando Magic and three and a half games behind the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bulls could still move up the standings into ninth, eighth or even seventh place with some wins and some help.

The season is far from over, but the Bulls know this as a team that has played in the Play-In Tournament the last two seasons.

They clinched their third on Tuesday.

What Billy Donovan said after the win

Even though the Bulls are locked in, they're not dwelling in a place where they've been before.

Head coach Billy Donovan is also acutely aware of where his team is in the grand scheme of things.

"We've put the standings up there," Donovan said. "The reality is we're in the bottom of the league in the East."

But, the goal now is to aim higher.

The ninth, eighth and seventh seeds are still attainable for the Bulls. The team is going to try and rise, and not rest in the final seven games of the regular season.

"I think we have six or seven games left, there's been no talk with the front office in terms of resting or pulling guys," Donovan said.

Donovan's reason for optimism is because this team has only played together about 20 times since the All-Star Break and trade deadline.

This team has found its stride now.

Why not see how far they can go with the time they have left.

"We have to try to continue to get better and to improve," Donovan said. "We are somewhat of a new group with the additions that we've added."