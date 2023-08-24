Chicago Cooling Ordinance: Here is what your landlord is required to do amid heatwave

A reminder for people living in apartments in Chicago: your landlord is not required to provide air conditioning in your actual apartment, but they are required to have it in common areas.

This is thanks to the Chicago Cooling Ordinance.

If that is not the case, you can call 311 to report your landlord.

The ordinance was put in place last year after three people died in an apartment complex with no AC.