Chicago cop charged with falsely reporting armed robbery

A Chicago police officer is accused of falsely reporting an armed robbery.

CPD Officer Zondranika Williams, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday. She's been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct.

The incident played out on Sept. 23, when the police department says Officer Williams falsely reported an armed robbery that never happened. She's now been relieved of her police powers.

No further information was provided by CPD. The investigation is ongoing.