Chicago cop hit by car during Lawndale traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was injured when he was hit by a car Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers in a marked squad car were conducting a traffic stop on a 2015 Buick Lacrosse with two males inside about 2:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy Street, Chicago police said.

The officers saw alcohol in the car, and one of them opened the driver side door, police said. The male driver put the car into reverse and sped away, striking him.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries to both of his legs, police said. He’s in good condition.

The Buick was found unoccupied nearby in the 1100 block of South Whipple Street, police said. No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.