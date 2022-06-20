Chicago cop injured while arresting suspect after large fight in Lake View: police

A Chicago police officer was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out on the North Side.

Around 2:45 a.m., police say officers responded to the 3200 block of North Halsted Street in the Lake View neighborhood for a report of a large fight.

While a male officer was attempting to arrest an offender, he sustained an injury to his back, police said. It is not known how exactly the injury occurred.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The offender was taken into custody, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.