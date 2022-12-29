Chicago cop injured while responding to shooting in Chatham

An officer was injured while responding to a shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:38 p.m., a 25-year-old man was near a commercial business in the 8700 block of South State when he was approached by multiple unknown offenders, Chicago police said.

One of the offenders produced a handgun and fired shots.

The man was struck in the arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene.

While responding to the incident, Chicago police officers were confronted by an unknown individual who was near the scene of the crime and a scuffle ensued, police said. An officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual was taken into custody. Charges are pending.