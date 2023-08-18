Chicago cop faces new charges including child sexual assault, child pornography

A Chicago police officer who was arrested in March for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Norridge is now facing additional charges, including child sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and child pornography.

The officer accused, identified as 30-year-old David Deleon, had his police powers revoked by the Chicago Police Department after his arrest by Norridge police earlier this year. At that time, he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and aggravated battery involving a 17-year-old victim.

Following Deleon's arrest, Norridge police confiscated his cellphone to collect evidence, which investigators say uncovered disturbing instances of sexual assault, abuse of minors, and lewd self-recorded videos. The videos allegedly showed Deleon with the victims in his home, engaging in activities such as consuming alcohol, smoking tobacco, and handling firearms.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Further investigation revealed that Deleon met the victims while performing his duties as a Chicago police officer, investigators said. He allegedly invited the victims to stay at his home.

David Deleon | Provided

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved several new felony charges, including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Manufacturing Child Pornography/Moving Depiction, Possession of Child Pornography/Moving Depiction, and Unauthorized Videotaping.

On Friday in court, Deleon was ordered held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.