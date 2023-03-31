Chicago police officer charged with sexually abusing minor

article

Charges were filed against a Chicago police officer after he allegedly sexually abused a minor last week.

Police say Chicago Police Officer David Deleon was accused of criminal sexual abuse against a minor on March 25 in Norridge.

The abuse allegedly took place just before 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Harlem Avenue. Deleon and the victim knew each other, according to police.

The report was made to Norridge police around 10 a.m. on Monday. Deleon was interviewed by detectives on Wednesday and arrested.

He was charged with criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery in a public way.

Officer Deleon was relieved of powers, effective March 29.

Deleon was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. No additional information is available at this time.

If you are the victim of sexual assault or know someone, who is you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE for resources and assistance.